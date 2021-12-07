What Happens Next
Another night with the frost,
she says, and you’ll know
the half-life of cold.
Which is not to say enjoy,
or pity, or pretend.
It is the sheath of God’s
gaze, an unsuspected lump.
The harvested curse.
You grasp what happens next.
“What Happens Next” first appeared here in November 2017.
So much easier to grasp after-the-fact … weather & everything else
My clairvoyance is sadly lacking…
Striking. Minds me of approach of death. But maybe that’s just my mood impressing the sense. I like it though.
Thanks, Rob. It’s open to interpretation, of course. I like your thought.
Thanks. It’s pretty, either way. My kind of writing.
