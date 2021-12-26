The Body Gives (with recording)

The Body Gives

Sometimes the body gives too much.

A tendon frays, the heart mumbles

and no one sees the damaged parts.

Ignoring pain, we continue climbing ladders,

sandpaper breath rasping the morning light.

Little bits of us crumble all the time,

yet we stumble on, pretending.

Then the body kills us with its enthusiasm.

Cells duplicate wildly, plaque explodes.

This enmity within? Defensive maneuvers.

Working alone, I wonder where I might end.

On the floor. In a field. Atop the bed.

Under the surface of a rippling pond

or drifting with smoke

through a snow-clad afternoon

at eight thousand feet. Among

the grocery’s tomatoes and squash

approaching the end of a long list.

At the bar, glass in hand, or in a truck

at a four-way stop, the radio blaring.

Time enough for speculation, they say.

But I wonder: when I jump,

does the earth always rise to greet me?

* * * *

“The Body Gives” first appeared in The New Reader Magazine, in March 2018.