The Body Gives (with recording)

Posted on by

 

The Body Gives

Sometimes the body gives too much.
A tendon frays, the heart mumbles
and no one sees the damaged parts.

Ignoring pain, we continue climbing ladders,
sandpaper breath rasping the morning light.

Little bits of us crumble all the time,
yet we stumble on, pretending.

Then the body kills us with its enthusiasm.

Cells duplicate wildly, plaque explodes.
This enmity within? Defensive maneuvers.

Working alone, I wonder where I might end.

On the floor. In a field. Atop the bed.
Under the surface of a rippling pond
or drifting with smoke

through a snow-clad afternoon
at eight thousand feet. Among
the grocery’s tomatoes and squash
approaching the end of a long list.

At the bar, glass in hand, or in a truck
at a four-way stop, the radio blaring.

Time enough for speculation, they say.
But I wonder: when I jump,

does the earth always rise to greet me?

 

* * * *

“The Body Gives” first appeared in The New Reader Magazine, in March 2018.

 

 

10 thoughts on “The Body Gives (with recording)

  4. The juxtaposition of the mundane, intangible, minutia, and time. What a strange, but appropriate mess. I think I appreciate this piece of work. Or perhaps I will not. Depends on which day, and which surface upon which I find myself. Very well done, sir.
    No, I do not prefer the bed – it is freighted with more than I’m able to handle today. I would prefer the smoke, at nearly 300 feet below sea-level, honestly. Death becomes some of us.

