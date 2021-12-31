Water Witching, We Hear
The rattle of stalks
along dirt roads,
whispery days
sifting through
parched
light,
you say
patience, my
friend, and again,
patience.
* * *
“Water Witching, We Hear” first appeared on the blog in April 2017.
Water Witching, We Hear
The rattle of stalks
along dirt roads,
whispery days
sifting through
parched
light,
you say
patience, my
friend, and again,
patience.
* * *
“Water Witching, We Hear” first appeared on the blog in April 2017.
I’m not sure of your message, but this makes me think of searching for answers that are not easy to find. And the sounds and sights along the way both contribute to the search and hint to us that waiting may be.
LikeLiked by 1 person