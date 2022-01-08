Firewood
For two years the oak
loomed, leafless.
We had aged
together, but somehow
I survived the drought
and ice storms, the
regret and wilt,
the explosions within,
and it did not.
I do not know
the rituals of trees,
how they mourn
a passing, or if
the sighs I hear
betray only my own
frailties, but even
as I fuel the saw and
tighten the chain,
I look carefully
for new growth.
“Firewood” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second.
Your 2nd stanza tugs at my heart cords, everytime I your ‘Chapbook’ Robert ..A beautifully emotional piece ..
Thanks so much, Ivor!
A most wonderful and thoughtful poem, Robert: haunting. And thanks to Ivor for pointing me to it.
Thanks very much, Ingrid. I’ve yet to forge bonds with any trees in my new home, but that will come…
Give it time 🙂
Yes! It will happen.
Always good to read this one. Happy New Year, Bob! Hope you are well!
