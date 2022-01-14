Send Your Poem to the Moon
That’s right, the moon! Brick Street Poetry Inc. will be publishing three volumes of an international anthology which will be launched aboard the Space X flight scheduled to depart for the South Pole of the Earth’s moon in 2023. The deadline (February 15!!!) is fast approaching, so please click on this link to check out submission details and the themes for the anthologies. The goal is to include a new poem from every country on Earth.
Wow this is amazing, I might submit my poem to represent my country.
Cheers
Please do!
Coolio!
It really is! I’m definitely sending in a poem. Most of Brick Street’s projects are Indiana-based, but this one is global (and then some). Submit a poem, Ken!
Wow, that’s epic
It is! You should give it a shot.
Yeah, I’ll consider it for sure, thanks!
