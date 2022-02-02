Resurrection (Cento)
Everything we love
returns to the ground.
Each syllable is the work of sabotage,
a breeze seeping from the heart of the rocks.
They are my last words
or what I intend my last words to be.
I think just how my shape will rise,
a miracle, anywhere light moves.
*****
A cento is composed of lines borrowed from other poets. “Resurrection” first appeared here in January 2016, and owes its existence to the poetry of Tishani Doshi, Paul Auster, Antonella Anedda, Sean Hill, Emily Dickinson, and Ruth Ellen Kocher. I urge you to seek out their work. It astounds!
Amazing posting,
Cheers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Epic one dear
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cento somewhat like a photo collage … yours always intrigue. And reading this: “They are my last words / or what I intend my last words to be” stirs up curiosity about my son’s last words – the ones running through his thoughts, still forming. I’ve no clue what I’ll want to say “when” – maybe that’s a sign to keep reading, absorbing, interpreting, writing poetry?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We must keep reading, absorbing, interpreting and writing. I’ve thought about my last words, and while I’d like them to be enigmatic and beautiful, they’ll probably be something like “oh, crap,” or “doughnuts!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really like this. I had not known about cento before and your explanation has opened worlds of possibility in my mind. There must be a great deal of thought put into the selection and arrangement for such a piece. I like what you have done here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Centos are challenging and fun to assemble. It helps to have a lot of books at hand… 🙂
LikeLike
I’ll give it a go sometime, I’m quite new to poetry. I’ll think about possibilities from three recent books I’m enjoying, James Wight, Sylvia Plath and Jack Underwood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An excellent start! Good luck, and have fun!
LikeLike