Self-Portrait as Hoot Owl
Who do you think I am, what will
grace serve, where in this moonless
void might you lie, can we echo
through the hours and never attach
ourselves to one discernable tree?
Is query my only song? Is sadness
yours? Wrapped around these
priceless silhouettes, our voices
merge downhill near the creek’s
rustle, below the seeping clouds
and stars yet somehow above the
night and tomorrow’s slow ascent
into more questions, more doubt.
* * *
“Self-Portrait as Hoot Owl” first appeared in Issue 125 of Right Hand Pointing. Thank you to editors Dale Wisely, Laura M. Kaminski, F. John Sharp and José Angel Araguz for taking this piece.
A haiku for you Robert, inspired by your eloquent poem
“Hoot, Hoot”
Hoot, listen and learn
The old wise owl said sternly
Hoot, then he adjourned
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! Or Hoo, hoo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hoot 😀🦉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who would have thought? 😉
And congratulations. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who indeed? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulation dear.
LikeLike