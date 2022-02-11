End of the Road (2002)
Neither expected nor sought, truth arrives.
One phrase, a minute turn of the
wrist, and the beginning reverses itself, becomes
vessel versus point, illuminating
the reach: one sign, two paths. The agave.
How far we’ve come to affect this place.
Last season the flowers were gray and we knew nothing.
Even the stones quivered with laughter.
And then it rained. And the creeks rose, and the bedrock
appeared as if to say your efforts lack
substance. Look underfoot. There lies the truth.
Neither expected nor sought, it arrives.
Very nostalgic (at least for this reader) but I’m also grinning at the phrase “end of the road” on this my first day free of pain meds messing with my brain … hip surgery is a turn with obscured view ahead, but apparently NOT end-of-road. Hurrah!
