I’ll Turn But Clouds Appear

You gather and disperse and nothing I do salves my hunger.

Where are you, if not here among the roots of dead flowers

or inches below the window’s opening

in the leaf-filtered light. Or spread across

the ceiling, caught in filaments of expelled

hope. Savoring motion, I look up and address the Dog Stars,

longing to catch your attention. But clouds muffle

my words, and instead I turn

to the fragrance of tomato and garlic and spice

wafting into the night. What could bring you back?

Not love. Not wine. Not solitude, nor the sound of my voice.

I spoon out the sauce, cautiously, and wait.

* * *

“I’ll Turn but Clouds Appear” first appeared in Bindlestiff.