dandelion

A lone raven
circling the neighbor’s oak,

an oddity in this neighborhood,

lending mystery to the afternoon,
a gateway through dandelion

fluff and the blue seeping through clouds.
A car rumbles by,
stereo hammering the air,

warnings everywhere for the wary.

carmirror

“Wet Grass, Weeds” first appeared here in May 2016.

  1. Reading this definitely creates restless vibes! More mystery stoking curiosity than wariness – though curiosity has more than once gotten me into matters I might should’ve been wary of beforehand! Here I love the raven, the blue sky, the dandelion bloom … and depending on driver’s tastes, I might even savor a brief spurt of passing music “hammering the air” (just keep it brief!)

