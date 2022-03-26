Wet Grass, Weeds
A lone raven
circling the neighbor’s oak,
an oddity in this neighborhood,
lending mystery to the afternoon,
a gateway through dandelion
fluff and the blue seeping through clouds.
A car rumbles by,
stereo hammering the air,
warnings everywhere for the wary.
“Wet Grass, Weeds” first appeared here in May 2016.
Reading this definitely creates restless vibes! More mystery stoking curiosity than wariness – though curiosity has more than once gotten me into matters I might should’ve been wary of beforehand! Here I love the raven, the blue sky, the dandelion bloom … and depending on driver’s tastes, I might even savor a brief spurt of passing music “hammering the air” (just keep it brief!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spring in Austin! So much good to take in in spite of worries!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These lines pulled me in, “lending mystery to the afternoon,
a gateway through dandelion”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ravens were a rarity at my former home. Dandelions were not. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
haha I just read an article about ravens! What a coincidence. Anyways, really great work!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Charles. Ah, synchronicity!
LikeLike
Did you know that there is not much difference between blackbirds and ravens? Looking at their wings, black birds have 5 pinions and ravens have 6. So, you see, the difference between blackbirds and ravens is all just a matter of a pinion. lol 🙂 (Please forgive my stupid dad joke.)
LikeLike