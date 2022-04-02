Exile (with recording)

https://robertokaji.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/exile.mp3

Exile

Having abandoned one, I claim the other.

Rain speckles the driveway.

Solitude pays its toll with unmet expectations,

thunder receding, clouds shriveling to dust.

The mockingbird chirrs its cricket tune

before flying to a higher perch.

What you call home I call diminishment.

What you surrender, I bundle and mail to strangers.

“Exile” first appeared here in May 2017.