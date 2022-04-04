Exile (with recording)

Exile

Having abandoned one, I claim the other.

Rain speckles the driveway.

Solitude pays its toll with unmet expectations,
thunder receding, clouds shriveling to dust.

The mockingbird chirrs its cricket tune
before flying to a higher perch.

What you call home I call diminishment.

What you surrender, I bundle and mail to strangers.

“Exile” first appeared here in May 2017.

8 thoughts on "Exile (with recording)"

  1. This line “The mockingbird chirrs its cricket tune / before flying to a higher perch.” – is wonderfully placed, it softens the last two lines, offers a redeeming higher perspective. And oh, those last lines, boy they’re powerful and poignant!

  2. Wonderful recording – and I admire the strength to “exile” from “diminishment”.
    The last line kinda jumps out as broader context – possible implications … “mail to strangers” puzzles. [Nudge to clear my own clutter before I “surrender” to death … if I began today, would there be time to get it all bundled off to my choices of destinations?]

    • One possibility of the “mail to strangers” line could be the act of submitting poetry. The poet gathers and “bundles” ideas, events, things, and sends them out. But of course there are other implications as well. 🙂

