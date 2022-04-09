Lament for Five White Cat (after Mei Yao-ch’en)
Five White cat always made sure
no rats gnawed my books,
but this morning Five White died.
On the river I offered up rice and fish,
and buried you in its lazy currents,
chanting my lament. I could never neglect you.
One time you caught a rat
and carried it squealing around the yard
to frighten all the other rats
and keep my cottage clear of them.
We’ve shared space aboard this boat,
and although the food is meager
it’s free of rat piss and droppings
because you were so diligent,
more so than any chicken or pig.
Some people speak highly of horses,
saying nothing compares to them or donkeys.
But we’re done with that discussion!
My tears prove it so.
* * *
The transliteration from Chinese-poems.com:
Self have 5 white cat
Rat not invade my books
Today morning 5 white die
Sacrifice with rice and fish
See off it at middle river
Incantation you not you neglect
Before you bite one rat
Hold in mouth cry around yard remove
Want cause crowd rat frightened
Thought will clear my cottage
From board boat come
Boat in together room live
Dry grain although its thin
Evade eat drip steal from
This real you have industriousness
Have industriousness surpass chicken pig
Ordinary person stress spur horse drive
Say not like horse donkey
Already finish not again discuss
For you somewhat cry
A Song Dynasty poet, Mei Yao-ch’en (or Mei Yaochen) died in 1060. His great poems live on.
Ah, Mei’s words still ring true!
Your rendition is super – clear imagery of cat parading with caught rat – we could use 5 White here in the neighborhood! Our 1 Yellow (Brie) presents a done-in rat now and then to demonstrate her prowess – how do I get her to flaunt that to the dead one’s peers? I cringe at killing anything, but too many is too many … adding 5 White would NOT be too many cats … and 1 Yellow could use a good mentor.
Jackboy the cattledog was quite the ratter, though he killed them so quickly there were no squeals to be heard. I think he and Five White would have gotten along.
Here’s another reader who greatly admires your job on this one! Every image vivid and strong, as JJ above also notices.
Thank you, Frank. Mei is quite the inspiration!
A fine tribute so well rendered
Thank you, Derrick!
A stirring lament, enough to make me cry …
Ah, thank you, Ivor. Mei’s words still strike true!
This is a gemstone
Thanks very much, Bruce.
beautiful poem. it is making feel blue again. for my Grey furry girl who passed away last year. 🙂
Thanks very much, Art. Those furry family members never truly leave us.
This is wonderful!
Thank you!
