Before We Knew

All thought of consequence

melted with that first touch

of tongue to skin, no respite

to be found in that heat,

no shade at all. I recall

hitching a ride later with a

German couple who lit up

and passed the joint without

asking, and after their

Cinquecento sputtered away,

I walked down to the bar at the

waterfront for an espresso and

to watch the lights spark along

the bay. A few times a week

I’d see a boat putter in and tie up,

and the one-armed man would

display his catch or a carton

of bartered Lucky Strikes, but

not this night. The moon

weighed heavy on my shoulders

as I trudged home, remembering

the way you’d smiled and said,

from some place I’d never

witnessed before, come here,

now, as if I could have said no and

turned around, as if another urge

could have inserted itself

in that moment, in that life, ever.

* * *

“Before We Knew,” first appeared in Sleet Magazine in August 2018. I am grateful to editor Susan Solomon for taking this poem.