Life among the Prickly Pear

Rain’s twofold curse: not enough

too much. Still, I take comfort

even among the thorns.

There is much to like here.

Its moonlight flowers.

Paddles fried with minced garlic.

Wren’s jubilant shriek.

The fruit’s red nectar.

I wake to distant screech owls

purring their desires on separate

slopes. Late spring, storms looming.

I close my eyes and the creek rises.

* * *

A draft of this first appeared here in June 2015, and I posted this version in May 2016.

In the meantime, two of my guitar heroes: