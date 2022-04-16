Life among the Prickly Pear
Rain’s twofold curse: not enough
too much. Still, I take comfort
even among the thorns.
There is much to like here.
Its moonlight flowers.
Paddles fried with minced garlic.
Wren’s jubilant shriek.
The fruit’s red nectar.
I wake to distant screech owls
purring their desires on separate
slopes. Late spring, storms looming.
I close my eyes and the creek rises.
* * *
A draft of this first appeared here in June 2015, and I posted this version in May 2016.
In the meantime, two of my guitar heroes:
The title pulled me in. I live among them too. Rain is not enough here. I must close my eyes. Beautiful, this.
Thank you. I no longer live among them – had never considered the possibility until a few years ago – and I do miss their flowers, and watching the bees and hummingbirds buzzing around them.
The prickly pears persist through wet and dry spells – fascinating “model” plants – and they provide habitat for all sorts of critters – including humans with cameras focused on the minute details of bloom folds, hues. [Getting near that time again!]
They’re such interesting plants, though a bit prickly… 🙂
Prickly pears were imported into Australia in the First Fleet as hosts of cochineal insects, used in the dye industry. Many of these, especially the Tiger Pear, quickly became widespread invasive species, rendering 40,000 km² of farming land unproductive. The moth Cactoblastis cactorum from South America, whose larvae eat prickly pear, was introduced in 1925 and almost wiped out the population. This case is often cited as an example of successful biological pest control.
I never knew about prickly pears having been imported into Australia. How interesting.
I’ve never developed a taste for prickly pear. Perhaps I’ve never had them prepared correctly. Nice tunes. Lovin’ that guitar.
I think they need to be really fresh. I’ve tried jarred nopales, and found them lacking. I’ve also bought some from the produce department of a grocery store, and was less than satisfied with them. It was quite simple to harvest the paddles on my rural property – the cactus was everywhere. At any rate, they may be an acquired taste. I even put them on pizza!
This is a beautiful piece filled with beautiful imagery of nature. I can smell garlic frying one of my favorite smells. Great artist too! Big hugs to you and yours, Joni
Thanks, Joni. That part of my life, that landscape, is gone now. But I’m exploring a new life, a new place.
Well whatever you are doing it is certainly working with your writing. Have an amazing day. 🦋
Thank you, Joni. One word followed by another. And another…
I love the minced garlic detail, so vivid and the owl purring – fantastic 👏 thank you for sharing!
