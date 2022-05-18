

Resurrection (Cento)

Everything we love

returns to the ground.

Each syllable is the work of sabotage,

a breeze seeping from the heart of the rocks.

They are my last words

or what I intend my last words to be.

I think just how my shape will rise,

a miracle, anywhere light moves.

*****

A cento is composed of lines borrowed from other poets. “Resurrection” first appeared here in January 2016, and owes its existence to the poetry of Tishani Doshi, Paul Auster, Antonella Anedda, Sean Hill, Emily Dickinson, and Ruth Ellen Kocher. I urge you to seek out their work. It astounds!