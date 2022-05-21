End of the Road (2002)

Neither expected nor sought, truth arrives.

One phrase, a minute turn of the

wrist, and the beginning reverses itself, becomes

vessel versus point, illuminating

the reach: one sign, two paths. The agave.

How far we’ve come to affect this place.

Last season the flowers were gray and we knew nothing.

Even the stones quivered with laughter.

And then it rained. And the creeks rose, and the bedrock

appeared as if to say your efforts lack

substance. Look underfoot. There lies the truth.

Neither expected nor sought, it arrives.