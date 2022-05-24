Kites

Will viewpoint shift with my spine’s slow
compression, or will this

window admit only true images
in the shortened days to come?

I pencil phrases on bone-shaped kites
and release them to the afternoon.

Call them prayers, name them moans.
Each string is a regret freed, a separate

skeleton, let go. My two selves shudder
in the attempt. I await the perfect breeze.

  1. For the day before Spring, kites! Thank you for the mental surge, though it’s been years since I literally flew a kite. And great resonance with current world affairs in sending up prayers/moans – multiples – each “a regret freed, a separate / skeleton, let go”

