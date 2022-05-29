Poem Featured at Great Lakes Review Posted on May 29, 2022 by robert okaji My poem “Where Grief Falls” is featured at Great Lakes Review. I am grateful to the team at GLR for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
I feel your words. Going through the motions of getting dressed or cooking dinner all the while wanting the hurt to just stop.
Thank you for your poem today.
I was moved by your poem. It hit very close to home.
Yes. I have been waiting for/watching the same leaves and grass to decompress for far too long.
Moving poem – “rising because they must”! Congrats, Bob!
Congratulations!
