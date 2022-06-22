Insomnia

Lying awake

at two in the morning,

wondering

how a dog would suffer

sleeplessness –

silently, or with little

growls and snuffles,

scratching at its

padded bed

in exasperation,

circling, turning

back, again.

I roll to the left,

then to the right,

and flat on my back,

groaning at the pain

in my hip and the anger

of the day’s impending

bull on my shoulders,

and the looming

banshee cry

of that damned alarm.