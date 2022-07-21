Chilled Soba

I am not

philosophical

today,

but hunger

concerns me.

Oh, not

real hunger

but a desire

to consume.

Afternoon

chews morning.

Evening

swallows afternoon.

Morning digests

night. And I,

slurping chilled

soba with

pickled ginger

and scallion,

wonder which verb

my days will choose.

“Chilled Soba,” first appeared in Kikwetu: A Journal of East African Literature in November 2018. I am grateful to the editors for accepting my poem.