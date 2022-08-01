Maps

If we fold the map just so, the journey’s path

shrinks considerably. Sacramento enters the Hudson

Valley, Toronto meets Santa Fe, and Lee County,

Mississippi merges with Tupelo, Texas, joining music

to fruitcakes in a celebratory feast. Stroll down one

road and find a lost car. Exit a theater to enter bliss

or a good bar with craft beer on tap, where no one

discusses mileage and you may eavesdrop on

conversations about ancient nautical battles, the

history of chili, and radiation. Unfold the map

twice to find yourself in Swamp Angel, Kansas,

named after a Civil War field gun and not a spiritual

being, and wander to the next intersection near

Barstow, where Joshua trees tickle the sky’s belly

and I ate the best chili dog in my young life’s

experience in 1968. Look to the edges, where the

best places crowd and nowhere lives in a corner.

Jump from Busan to Venice, drive to Perth and

beyond. Slowly crease the page. Do this again.

Point blindly. There. Your destination waits.

My poem “Maps” iwas publishedin February 2019 at Riggwelter. Thank you, Amy Kinsman, for taking this piece, which was originally drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge. I owe its existence to Ken Gierke, who sponsored the poem and provided the title (which I changed) that sparked this piece.