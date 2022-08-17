Privilege
Every hour becomes another.
Surrendering minutes, accepting
gain, which gravities restrain us?
Strong coffee, books. A smile.
Such imponderables – the measured
digit, starlife, an unmarked sheet of
paper fluttering to the floor.
Sometimes the lights go out
and we wonder when they’ll return,
not if. Or the laborer misinterprets
a statement and stains the carpet.
There but for the grace…
Anything can happen, and frequently does,
but we open the door and step out, unhindered.
“Privilege” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second.
Isn’t that the truth! Well said.
LikeLike
I think more people need to realize this essential truth.
LikeLike
“From Every Moment a Second”, a wonderful chapbook Robert, which I am privileged to have on my bookshelf …
LikeLike