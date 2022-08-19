Privilege
Every hour becomes another.
Surrendering minutes, accepting
gain, which gravities restrain us?
Strong coffee, books. A smile.
Such imponderables – the measured
digit, starlife, an unmarked sheet of
paper fluttering to the floor.
Sometimes the lights go out
and we wonder when they’ll return,
not if. Or the laborer misinterprets
a statement and stains the carpet.
There but for the grace…
Anything can happen, and frequently does,
but we open the door and step out, unhindered.
“Privilege” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second.
Isn’t that the truth! Well said.
Stuff happens. And we go on.
I think more people need to realize this essential truth.
Anything can happen. And frequently does!
“From Every Moment a Second”, a wonderful chapbook Robert, which I am privileged to have on my bookshelf …
Ah, Ivor! Thank you! You are, as always, too kind.
Always be kind … mum would be proud .. and mum was always right
Love that chapbook cover!
It’s fabulous. The original painting hangs in our dining room! Stephanie has also done the cover art for my next chapbook, due out maybe next month.
This reminds me of how precious our time is.
It is precious indeed, and much to our detriment, we often don’t consider it so.
