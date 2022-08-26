Ro
When this note fades
will it join you in that place
above the sky
or below the waves
of the earth’s plump
body? Or will it
circle back, returning to
my lips and this
hollow day
to aspire again?
Note: Ro designates the fingering required to produce a particular note on the shakuhachi, the traditional Japanese bamboo flute. In this case, closing all holes.
And when this poem circles back, returning to my in-box on a day anticipated hollow, will it take my breath away? (Yes!)
So many of your poems invoke a wistfulness that hovers near pain. I appreciate the Japanese culture lessons.
