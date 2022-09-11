Self-Portrait as Hoot Owl

Who do you think I am, what will

grace serve, where in this moonless

void might you lie, can we echo

through the hours and never attach

ourselves to one discernable tree?

Is query my only song? Is sadness

yours? Wrapped around these

priceless silhouettes, our voices

merge downhill near the creek’s

rustle, below the seeping clouds

and stars yet somehow above the

night and tomorrow’s slow ascent

into more questions, more doubt.

* * *

“Self-Portrait as Hoot Owl” first appeared in Issue 125 of Right Hand Pointing. Thank you to editors Dale Wisely, Laura M. Kaminski, F. John Sharp and José Angel Araguz for taking this piece.