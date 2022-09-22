Nocturne with a Line from Porchia

Everything is nothing, but afterwards.

I rise and the moon disturbs the darkness,

revealing symbols, a few stolen words

on the bureau. Tomorrow I’ll express

my gratitude by disappearing be-

fore I’m found, which is to say goodbye

before hello, a paradigm for the

prepossessed. Compton tells us to imply

what’s missing, like Van Gogh or Bill Monroe,

but why listen to the dead before they’ve

stopped speaking? Unfortunately we throw

out the bad with the good, only to save

the worst. I return to bed, and the floor

spins. Nothing is everything, but before.

* * *

This first appeared in The Blue Hour Magazine in December 2014, and is also included in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform. The line “Everything is nothing, but afterwards” comes from Antonio Porchia’s Voices, translated by W.S. Merwin. Porchia wrote one book in his lifetime, but what a book it was! Often described as a collection of aphorisms, Voices is so much more – each time I open the book, I find new meaning in old lines.