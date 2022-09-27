Laocoön

This figure of complexity

persuades a lingering

glance, the two-fold

inclination entwined,

horror expressed

in tandem, the sons’

limbs compressed

as the father struggles,

realizing true

sacrifice, the inward

grasp of storm and

wrath and serpent,

his face

echoing those yet

to come, breached

walls, a city in

flames, the cries

of warnings unheeded.





Laocoön, through Virgil’s Aeneid, is the source of the phrase “Beware of Greeks bearing gifts.” The poem, which first appeared in The Blue Hour Magazine, was inspired by the sculpture “Laocoön and His Sons,” which resides at the Vatican. You might find Wikipedia’s entry of interest. Originally posted on the blog in February 2016.