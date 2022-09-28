Laocoön
This figure of complexity
persuades a lingering
glance, the two-fold
inclination entwined,
horror expressed
in tandem, the sons’
limbs compressed
as the father struggles,
realizing true
sacrifice, the inward
grasp of storm and
wrath and serpent,
his face
echoing those yet
to come, breached
walls, a city in
flames, the cries
of warnings unheeded.
Laocoön, through Virgil’s Aeneid, is the source of the phrase “Beware of Greeks bearing gifts.” The poem, which first appeared in The Blue Hour Magazine, was inspired by the sculpture “Laocoön and His Sons,” which resides at the Vatican. You might find Wikipedia’s entry of interest. Originally posted on the blog in February 2016.
Happy birthday, Bob!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Luanne! Everyday is a celebration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, at MY age it is. You are a sprout.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fascinating!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The poem popped out right after I saw a photo of that sculpture.
LikeLiked by 1 person