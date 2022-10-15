Bamboo Flute

I am studying simplicity

in the way a rattlesnake

watches a field mouse,

which means of course

that I am doing it all wrong

and making this much more

difficult. Today’s lesson

is humility: I achieve no

tone from this damn bamboo

flute, no matter how I adjust

my mouth and wind. Go

watch football, the voices

say. Instead I go to the grocery,

buy my wife’s favorite

wine, and later pour her

a glass and offer Irish cheddar

with rice crackers and a few

grapes. I sip beer, pick up

the flute, and sound a

wavering D followed by a goose

fart and spitting hamsters.

Progress, at last! Now

back to the lesson. Relax.

I’m nailing this simplicity thing.

* * *

“Bamboo Flute” first appeared in The Larger Geometry: poems for peace, available at Amazon. This anthology of poems that “uplift, encourage and inspire,” features poets from five countries and three continents. Published by the interfaith peaceCENTER of San Antonio, Texas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds from the sale of this anthology go to benefit the peaceCENTER.

I’m pleased to have had a small role in selecting the poems.

Contributing poets include Lynne Burnett, Charlotte Hamrick, Daryl Muranaka, Stephanie L. Harper, Sudhanshu Chopra, Texas Poet Laureate Carol Coffee Reposa, Michael Vecchio, Rebecca Raphael and others.