Arthritis

If at night I stray in thought,

dreaming of nimble fingers

and my departed dog’s walk,

will you smile

when I scratch his absent ear

and apologize for the times

I failed him? Even combined,

all the words in these unread books

could never soothe the guilt

of leisure and complacency, nor

match the joy of jumping

for the kicked ball, no matter the

outcome, despite the consequences.

“Arthritis” is included in Indra’s Net: An International Anthology of Poetry in Aid of The Book Bus, and has appeared on the blog as well.

All profits from this anthology published by Bennison Books will go to The Book Bus, a charity which aims to improve child literacy rates in Africa, Asia and South America by providing children with books and the inspiration to read them.

Available at Amazon (UK) and Amazon (US)