The Politics of Doors Posted on October 21, 2022 by robert okaji The Politics of Doors With every doorway, decisions. Accept, deny. Turn. How to resist the ajar, the barely closed? Is what emerges expelled or escaped, free or released? Resistant as always, I swivel, pause to inhale.
Love this
Thank you, Beth.
I never thought of doors as political, but you’re right. At each door is a decision to be made.
Sometimes it’s simply a matter of perception. Sometimes the decisions are made for us.
This is a great one, Robert. 👌🏻
Thanks very much, Jay.
It breathtaking, isn’t it? Assessing viewpoints. Making decisions. Fabulous poem!
Thanks, Jilanne. Push or pull, close or open…
Yes, all of the above. Haven’t checked in for a while but I have reblogged this one. Thanks for posting Robert.
Thanks very much for reblogging!
