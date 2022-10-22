The Politics of Doors

Posted on by

 

The Politics of Doors

With every doorway, decisions.
Accept, deny. Turn.

How to resist the ajar,
the barely closed?

Is what emerges
expelled or escaped,

free or released?
Resistant as always,

I swivel,
pause to inhale.

 

 

13 thoughts on “The Politics of Doors

  5. Pingback: The Politics of Doors — O at the Edges | Perth Words... exploring possibilities.

  7. Have you read the book Exit West by Hamid Mohsin? His book, like your poem, uses doors as symbolism for change for refugees looking for a better and safer life. Sadly one doesn’t know what is behind the door until one makes the decision to cross through it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.