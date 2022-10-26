Shadow (with Recording)

Shadow
walking,
crushing juniper berries
at dusk
the dog shadows me
in his absence
* * *
“Shadow” first appeared here in April, 2015. It could be considered a companion piece to “Mother’s Day,” which is included in the July 2016 edition of The Lake.
Music: “Thunderbird” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
One of my favourites of yours. So simple yet hits with force.
Any day/week/month now our 14-yr-old Lab Buttercup will become shadow. As my first dog to ever bond with, I will always feel her presence. Love your recording here. Just played it for Buttercup.
Nice reading, Robert!
