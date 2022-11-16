

Parting from Wang Wei (after Meng Haoran)

These quiet days are ending

and now I must leave.

I miss my home’s fragrant grasses

but will grieve at parting – we’ve

eased each other’s burdens on this road.

True friends are scarce in life.

I should just stay there alone, forever

behind the closed gate.

* * *

“Parting from Wang Wei” is included in my micro-chapbook, No Eye But The Moon’s, available via free download at Origami Poems Project.

The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:

Quiet end what wait

Day day must go return

Wish seek fragrant grass go

Grieve with old friend separated

On road who mutual help

Understanding friend life this scarce

Only should observe solitude

Again close native area door