Poem Up at Verse Daily

My poem “Memorial Day” is live at Verse Daily.. I am grateful to editor J.P. Dancing Bear for publishing this piece, which appears in my latest chapbook, Buddha’s Not Talking, available from Slipstream Press. Signed copies are also available via Loud Bug Books.
This is quite the honor for me. I never dared dream about having a poem on Verse Daily, as such things don’t happen to random old guys off the street. Until they do!
A good one, Bob! Congrats – those old guys, they know a thing or two!
Ha! Thanks, Lynne. This is by far the oldest poem in the book—written in the early 2000s, during lunch, which was when I drafted most of my poems back then.
I saw this first thing this morning (Verse Daily is my favorite poetry site) and I was thrilled for you!
Congratulations! Sometimes the darkness is enough…(k)
