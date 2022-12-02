Poem Up at Verse Daily

Posted on by

tunnel2My poem “Memorial Day” is live at Verse Daily.. I am grateful to editor J.P. Dancing Bear for publishing this piece, which appears in my latest chapbook, Buddha’s Not Talking, available from Slipstream Press. Signed copies are also available via Loud Bug Books.

This is quite the honor for me. I never dared dream about having a poem on Verse Daily, as such things don’t happen to random old guys off the street. Until they do!

27 thoughts on “Poem Up at Verse Daily

  12. Congratulations – a good one to read more than once – having had a somewhat similar awakening once long ago and ever since puzzling off and on about what I missed. Not sure if I was reaching for or trying to shrink away from the “it” I’ve never been able to define …

