ENTER THE NY TIMES TRUMP POETRY CONTEST

This could be fun!
Tribrach: for those who love (or would like to love) poetry
Nicholas Kristof held a Trump Poetry Contest at the New York Times earlier this year that lead to the publication of Resistance, Rebellion, Life: 50 Poems Now.
He’s now teaming up with the Poetry Society of America to run a 2nd Trump Poetry Contest.
Announcing a Trump Poetry Contest – Nicholas Kristof – New York Times – 9/15/17
“No entry can be more than 22 lines. They can rhyme or not and can be haiku or sonnets or limericks or any other form — just no epics.
“One caution: The Times can’t publish vulgarities and profanities. The poems must be your work, and your submission means that you agree to let me publish them or excerpt them in The Times. Also, I’d like to make clear that whatever my politics, I welcome poems that defend President Trump or target the press. If you think we in the media are being…
View original post 39 more words
Hi. Thank you for reading more from my blog. Unfortunately I don’t like the so-called president of this country so I will not write any poem on him. Anyhow, what does the x-ray of the bones mean from your other post?
LikeLike
I’m in! Fun indeed …
~ Clyde Long via mobile device ~
>
LikeLike