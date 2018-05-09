Marie Marshall (3 Poems)

Underfoot Poetry

104

The river’s in constant re-set mode,

sighting by its hand against the banks

what’s up and what’s down. It has

the tattoo of the sky in its eye. Two

girls, leaning against the wall, ignore

it, choosing instead to contemplate

:

hills and the warmth of each other’s

shoulder, but each has plashed puddles

that have (since) closed up, that eye

winking out. The river’s voice is

understated, catch some in a bucket

and it’s abated. Call by to see brother

:

Perch in his green-and-silver suit, to

maintain a plastic pot for washing

your brushes, to extract and filter.

Renew! The sun turns you to molten

copper. The river’s dare is born of

hills and ephemeral daymare tails.

from

Potty Poetry

(a handful of poems printed on cards and left in the toilets at

Burning Man 2016

)

1.

We met right here,

but this is no sleazy…