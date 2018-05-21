Meditatio Ephemera

Always you, until this morning.

You on the day breaking fair,

the enormous earth singing up

the sun through the soft, small

mouths of a hundred finches.

You on the day dawning foul,

my mind already choked by

ashen apparitions of all that

should not have happened.

Always you.

The throaty sound of your work commencing,

coaxing my ears from fitful sleep,

the water warming and pulsing

through the rich black grounds

that call me to begin, again.

All my life, only you knew how

to make the bitter sweet.

Oh, your fragrant breath,

your dark embrace of the awakening tongue!

Oh, your unflagging confidence,

contagious to my being:

Only drink, and this day

you can rise.

Always you.

You on the days the lover left,

and returned, and left.

You on the days the kittens played;

you on the days

the old cats died.

Always you, through

the births…