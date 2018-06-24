Review of Stephanie L. Harper’s Chapbook, “This Being Done”

panoply, a literary zine

Photo by Matthew Harper

Published by Finishing Line Press

ISBN 978-1-63534-551-3 (anticipated)

31 pages

The book is available for order via https://www.finishinglinepress.com/product/this-being-done-by-stephanie-l-harper/ (cover price is $14.99), and is scheduled to ship on (or about) July 13, at which time it will also be available through Ingram Book Group (i.e., Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, etc.).

Review submitted by Andrea Walker

June 2018

When I finished my first reading of Stephanie L. Harper’s chapbook This Being Done, I exhaled and thought this is amazing. I enjoyed the seventeen poems for their imaginative language, the insight into self and others they offer, and their expression of wonder and pain. Although each poem is different in style and subject matter, threads run throughout, introduced in one poem, then surprising the reader by showing up in another seemingly unrelated poem.

Harper’s opening poem “How to Be a Malacologist” echoes of Ann Sexton’s “Courage.” “Remember when your…