What Was She Thinking?

An intriguing and wonderful response. Having and letting go…

stepsandpauses

February 12, 2019.  Now and then a poem emerges in response to something I’ve read.  This is one of those – from puzzling over what Robert Okaji might’ve been thinking when he wrote Window Open, Closed.  Realities include Robert’s poem, listening to Alan Watts, and the imagery.  Our bay tree suffered heavily in 2018’s freeze, and though now only a fraction of its former size, the image reflects its determination to keep flavoring our suppers.  The photo collage includes a prior moon and prior clouds.

Read Robert’s poem here:   https://robertokaji.com – click HOME and scroll down to Window Open, Closed.

Listen to Alan Watts “Let Go Of Attachment” on http://www.youtube.com.

PostSignature2Post_2019-02-12_Image_BayLeaves&amp;MoonPost_2019-02-12_Poem_WhatWasSheThinking

2 thoughts on “What Was She Thinking?

