Painted Chickens

Twenty years ago

I received a birthday gift

from a close college buddy-slash-sometime lover

(What on earth were we thinking?).

Back then, our past was already in the past

& twenty-four was already not young.

He gave me a coffee mug

covered in chickens—

yes, painted chickens—

three plump specimens posed around the outside,

& one that looks like an index finger

with an eye, a comb, a beak, & a wattle,

slapped onto the bottom.

How, I can’t fathom,

but my friend knew that those chickens

with their orange-red, expressionistic bodies

would be a boat-floater for me—

the one time I had slept with him

had been an epic shipwreck,

with a silent drive to the airport in its wake;

on the way, we choked down pancakes,

& I stifled sobs in my coffee,

averting my eyes

from the helpless horror in his.

I then flew off into…