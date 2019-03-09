Poem Up at The Ekphrastic Review

rivrvlogr

My ekphrastic poem, “Ageless,” is published today at The Ekphrastic Review. It is inspired by the acrylic on canvas painting “The Eternal Question,” by Mary Winifred Hood Schwaner, as well as the poem with which it appeared last year, “Saproxylic,” by Jeff Schwaner. Mary graciously allowed her painting to appear beside my poem.

Editor Lorette C. Luzajic continues to present a wide variety of art and poetry at The Ekphrastic Review, and I thank her for accepting this poem.

