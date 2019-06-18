Read Jeff Schwaner’s exquisite poem, or live with regret!
When somebody’s wearing a mask, he’s gonna tell you the truth.
When he’s not wearing a mask, it’s highly unlikely.
-Dylan
Strike through the mask.
-Melville
Diagnosis [Series of dreams 2]
For years I tried on my father’s face but it never fit.
I did not know how many faces I had left when the word
Found its way through the eye holes
And I saw the future blink back
As if it were the one surprised, as if
It were anything more than the grit of time
In a tear. My mother had vision, my dad had clarity
Like a pair of glasses you forget is there
Because to see the thing that made it clear
You’d have to give back what felt like yours
All along. Seven years after she left
The surface of the world my mother died,
The one who’d told me the only time she…
Thank you for introducing us to this poem. Wow.
Jeff’s was one of the first blogs I followed on WordPress. His writing never lets me down.
Then I shall follow him, as well!
You must!
