Not Enough, Too Much

Carved from silence, I return to it.

They say not enough, too much,

never to meet. My tongue craves salt,

flesh seasoned with longing and dust

and the burdens of two separate

exhaustions. They hand me sticks

and say eat. I dip the fork into the

bowl, and looking to the earth

see no roots, only brown feet

refused at the surface. They say

you are the vacant temple. I close

my eyes and sing, become that

unseen pity, that burnt green descent

withering in the lull of the moment before.

“Not Enough, Too Much” was published in the North Dakota Quarterly in February 2019.