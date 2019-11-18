Meditatio Ephemera

Each day I leave my offering —

a roasted peanut unsalted unshelled —

at the threshold of the squirrel’s home

a gesture of goodwill and gratitude

for another day in which I might

recognize God’s proxies and

walk then to the running track

where this morning I found —

improbably — in my lane

a can of my favorite tuna

wild-caught dolphin-safe

chunk-light in water and

maybe it was theft but

I took it anyway sensing

instead another enactment of

the world’s mysterious alchemy

in which peanuts become

tuna grief and joy poems and

the ghost of every once-

solid thing dissipates to

materialize again as

something you would not

expect and better than you

could ever imagine

as when God’s

clever hands

assume fur

as when a thief

might be a poet

and you —

seeing —

can scarcely contain

your delight